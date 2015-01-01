|
Citation
Ribeiro JD, Linthicum KP, Harris LM, Bryen CP, Broshek CE. Behav. Res. Ther. 2021; 147: e103971.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34597872
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Converging evidence from basic science and experimental suicide research suggest that the anticipated consequences of suicide may have direct causal effects on suicidal behavior and accordingly represent a promising intervention target. Raising doubt about individuals' desirable anticipated consequences of suicide may be one means of disrupting this target. We tested this possibility across two complementary experimental studies.
Language: en
Keywords
Prevention; Suicide; Intervention; Suicidal behavior; Anticipated consequences