Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Few studies have analysed accidental maternal deaths. This study analysed the basic situation and classification of maternal accidental deaths and compared the differences between urban and rural areas.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional study on accidental deaths during pregnancy and puerperium from 2009 to 2019 in Hunan Province. SETTING: Hunan Province, with a population of 74 million, has an area of 210 000 km(2) and 123 counties/districts. PARTICIPANTS: A collection of 239 cases of accidental death during pregnancy and puerperium in Hunan Province from 2009 to 2019, including 181 cases of rural pregnancy and puerperium and 58 cases of urban pregnancy and puerperium. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Classification of accidental mortality of pregnant women.



RESULTS: A total of 239 accidental deaths occurred in Hunan Province, with an accidental mortality rate of 2.8 per 100 000 live births. The accidental mortality rate in rural areas (3.2 per 100 000 live births) was higher than in urban areas (2.0 per 100 000 live births). The proportion of accidental deaths among pregnancy-related deaths showed an upward trend. The main types of accidental deaths were suicide (1.0 per 100 000 live births), traffic accidents (0.8 per 100 000 live births), accidental poisoning/overdose and assault/homicide (0.2 per 100 000 live births), and other accidents (0.6 per 100 000 live births). Maternal accidental deaths were mainly concentrated in low-income families, in rural areas and in those with low level of education. 74.5% of accidental deaths occurred before childbirth. 49.2% of pregnant women gave birth by caesarean section.



CONCLUSION: In response to the different causes of accidental maternal death, public health programmes and policy interventions should pay special attention to maternal suicide and traffic injuries.

