Abstract

In this study, the data of 16,824 individual suicide deaths were collected by the Disease Surveillance Points System (DSPs) and estimated to investigate characteristics of suicide deaths in China in 2018. Detailed descriptions of DSPs have been reported elsewhere (1). These data on suicide deaths were stratified by gender, area type (urban/rural)①, and region (eastern②/central③/western④). The International Classification of Disease, 10th revision (ICD-10) was used to analyze methods of suicide by calculating the proportions of the various methods. ICDs related to suicide included X60-X84 and Y87. The crude mortality rate (CMR) of suicide was calculated by using the number of suicide deaths and respective population. Considering underreporting, the mortality rate was adjusted through a formula: adjusted mortality rate (AMR)=crude morality rate/(1−underreporting rate); the overall underreporting rate of injury (14.5%) was based on propensity score weighting established in a previous study (2). The Sixth National Population Census in 2010 was used for age-standardized mortality rate (ASMR) estimation (3).

Language: en