Abstract

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? As population aging becomes serious in China, the elderly health problems stand out prominently. Prevention of falls of the elderly has become an important subject in China's public health. WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? The prevalence of falls among rural elderly in western China was 9.6%. The highest prevalence was registered among the groups of female, aged 70 and over, or Salar ethnicities, or with visual deficiency and chronic diseases, of which 33.0% fell subjectively due to their poor body balance, and 65.8% fell objectively due to slippery floor or ground obstacles. WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? Considering the health status of the elderly in the western China and the prevalent fall-related risk factors, health education in respect of falls prevention should be performed. Moreover, the home environment of the elderly should be checked for potential safety hazards and improved if necessary, and medical and health resources should be rationally allocated to target population in order to avoid any reoccurrence of falls injury and thus relieving the burdens upon individuals, families and the society.

Language: en