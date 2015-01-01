Abstract

What is already known about this topic? Millettia pachycarpa belongs to the Fabaceae family and is widely distributed in the southern China. It is toxic for the rotenone contained in its roots and seeds, and ingesting its seeds could result in poisoning. What is added by this report? In December, 2020, a poisoning from plant seeds occurred in Chongqing Municipality. The etiological association was confirmed based on epidemiological investigation, clinical manifestation, plant species identification, and rotenone analysis. The patient rapidly developed central nervous and respiratory depression with metabolic acidosis. The plant was identified as Millettia pachycarpa, and toxin analysis indicated that the rotenone content contained in the seeds was high enough to cause intoxication. What are the implications for public health practice? Millettia pachycarpa poisoning is rare but could be fatal. Efforts should be made to educate and communicate with the public, doctors, and public health practitioners that the toxic effects the seeds could be life-threating when swallowed, both accidentally or intentionally.

Language: en