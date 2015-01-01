|
Citation
|
Gonzalez F, Benuto LT. Community Ment. Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34595695
|
Abstract
|
Lack of knowledge and negative attitudes towards mental health is linked to low utilization of services among Latinxs. Entertainment-education videos have been effective at increasing literacy and reducing stigma across different health domains but Latinxs have not been a focus of research. We developed an E-E video aimed at reducing stigma and increasing mental health literacy. Focus groups (N = 28) and expert consultants (N = 2) were used to aid in the development of the video. After the video was developed, we conducted a randomized control trial (RCT) in which Latina participants (N = 111) were assigned to view the video or receive an informational brochure.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Hispanic; Latina; Latino; Latinx; Mental health disparities; Stigma; Telenovela