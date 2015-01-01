SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Gonzalez F, Benuto LT. Community Ment. Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-021-00892-9

PMID

34595695

Abstract

Lack of knowledge and negative attitudes towards mental health is linked to low utilization of services among Latinxs. Entertainment-education videos have been effective at increasing literacy and reducing stigma across different health domains but Latinxs have not been a focus of research. We developed an E-E video aimed at reducing stigma and increasing mental health literacy. Focus groups (N = 28) and expert consultants (N = 2) were used to aid in the development of the video. After the video was developed, we conducted a randomized control trial (RCT) in which Latina participants (N = 111) were assigned to view the video or receive an informational brochure.

RESULTS indicated that participants in the video intervention condition experienced statistically significant increases in mental health literacy as compared to the participants in the flyer condition and that both the video and the flyer contributed to shifts in stigma.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; Hispanic; Latina; Latino; Latinx; Mental health disparities; Stigma; Telenovela

