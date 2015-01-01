Abstract

Lack of knowledge and negative attitudes towards mental health is linked to low utilization of services among Latinxs. Entertainment-education videos have been effective at increasing literacy and reducing stigma across different health domains but Latinxs have not been a focus of research. We developed an E-E video aimed at reducing stigma and increasing mental health literacy. Focus groups (N = 28) and expert consultants (N = 2) were used to aid in the development of the video. After the video was developed, we conducted a randomized control trial (RCT) in which Latina participants (N = 111) were assigned to view the video or receive an informational brochure.



RESULTS indicated that participants in the video intervention condition experienced statistically significant increases in mental health literacy as compared to the participants in the flyer condition and that both the video and the flyer contributed to shifts in stigma.

Language: en