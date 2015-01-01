Abstract

Major self-mutilation, defined as self-inflicted physical harm without suicidal intent, can be a catastrophic complication of schizoaffective disorder. Oedipism and self-amputation are two sequelae seen in schizoaffective patients. Oedipism is a type of self-mutilation where an individual inflicts an ocular injury to oneself, often leading to blindness. Self-amputation, another complication seen in those with schizoaffective disorder, is defined as the act of deliberately removing healthy limbs. This case report discusses a 39-year-old Ukrainian-American male with a history of schizoaffective disorder who displayed both oedipism and self-amputation behavior of varying extremities. The patient's plan of care was established once an extensive history was obtained and medical records were consolidated. This report contributes to the literature on rare cases of oedipism and self-amputation in patients diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, depressed type.

