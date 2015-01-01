|
Citation
Biskin RS, Paris J, Zelkowitz P, Mills D, Laporte L, Heath N. J. Personal. Disord. 2021; 35(5): 764-775.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Guilford Publications)
DOI
PMID
34596423
Abstract
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) typically has an onset in adolescence. Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) could be associated with its subsequent development. The aim of this study was to examine whether NSSI among adolescents in the community is associated with a risk for BPD in emerging adulthood. Sixty-nine adolescents (11-13 years old) with a history of NSSI and 61 matched controls were assessed for NSSI and then reassessed between ages 18 to 20 years.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; nonsuicidal self-injury; borderline personality disorder; emerging adulthood; emotion regulation