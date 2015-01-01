SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Walton SR, Brett BL, Chandran A, DeFreese JD, Mannix R, Echemendia RJ, Meehan WP, McCrea M, Guskiewicz KM, Kerr ZY. Med. Sci. Sports Exerc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

PURPOSE: To estimate prevalences of MCI and dementia diagnoses in former National Football League (NFL) players ≥50 years old and examine the relationships among these diagnoses and an array of predictors of long-term brain health.

METHODS: A cross-section of former NFL players (n = 922; aged [mean ± SD] 64.8 ± 8.9 years) completed a questionnaire. Prevalences of self-reported medical diagnoses of MCI and dementia were reported alongside U.S. population estimates across 5-year age intervals (e.g., 60-64 years). Prevalence ratios (PRs) were calculated for multiple predictors of long-term brain health.

RESULTS: Overall, MCI and dementia prevalences were n = 219(23.8%) and n = 82(8.9%), respectively. Each diagnosis was more prevalent in former NFL players across age groups than U.S. norms, with greater disparities at relatively younger ages (e.g., 65-69) compared with older ages. Greater prevalences of MCI and dementia were associated with: self-reported concussion history (10+ vs. 0; PRadjusted[95%CI] = 1.66[1.02-2.71] and 2.61[1.01-6.71], respectively); recent pain intensity (PRadjusted[95%CI] = 1.13[1.07-1.20] and 1.15[1.03-1.28]); and diagnoses of depression (PRadjusted[95%CI] = 2.70[1.92-3.81] and 3.22[1.69-6.14]), anxiety (PRadjusted[95%CI] = 1.96[1.26-3.07] and 3.14[1.47-6.74]), or both (PRadjusted[95%CI] = 3.11[2.38-4.08] and 4.43[2.71-7.25]). Higher MCI prevalence was related to sleep apnea (PRadjusted[95%CI] = 1.30[1.06-1.60]); higher dementia prevalence was associated with age (5-year interval, PRadjusted[95%CI] = 1.42[1.26-1.60]) and race (non-White vs. White, PRadjusted[95%CI] = 1.64[1.07-2.53]).

CONCLUSIONS: Self-reported MCI and dementia prevalences were higher in former NFL players than national estimates and were associated with numerous personal factors, including mood-related disorders and a high number of self-reported concussions. Predictors of higher MCI and dementia prevalence may be modifiable and warrant consideration by clinicians and researchers as potential targets to mitigate the onset of these conditions.

Keywords: American football


