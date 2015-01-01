Abstract

BACKGROUND: People with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) fall frequently. Community-delivered exercise and education reduce falls in older adults, but their efficacy in multiple sclerosis (MS) is unknown.



OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the impact of the Free From Falls (FFF) group education and exercise program on falls in PwMS.



METHODS: This was a prospective, assessor-blinded, two-arm parallel randomized controlled trial. Ninety-six participants were randomized to FFF (eight weekly 2 hour sessions) or the control condition (a fall prevention brochure and informing their neurologist of their fall history). Participants counted falls prospectively from enrollment through 6 months following intervention. Effects on fall frequency were evaluated by the Bayesian analysis.



RESULTS: The modeled mean fall frequency pre-intervention was 1.2 falls/month in the FFF group (95% credible intervals (CIs) = 0.8-2.0) and 1.4 falls/month in the control group (95% CI = 0.9-2.1). Fall frequency decreased by 0.6 falls/month in both groups over time (nadir 4-6 months post-intervention: FFF 0.6 falls/month (95% CI = 0.4-0.9); control 0.8 falls/month (95% CI = 0.5-1.1)).



CONCLUSION: In-person group exercise and education are not superior to written education and neurologist-initiated interventions for preventing falls in PwMS.

