Citation
Cantave CY, Ouellet-Morin I, Giguère C, Lupien SJ, Juster RP, Geoffrion S, Marin MF. Psychosom. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychosomatic Society, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
34596058
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Depression and anxiety symptoms are commonly observed among clinical populations, especially among women and maltreated individuals. Few investigations have, however, assessed the existence of distinct symptoms trajectories among clinical populations and how these relate to childhood maltreatment, sex differences, and stress physiology indexed by hair cortisol concentrations (HCC). The current study (1) identified distinct depression and anxious trajectories in a sample of psychiatric inpatients followed-up prospectively from their admission to a psychiatric emergency service (PES), and (2) examined whether HCC, childhood maltreatment and sex independently and jointly predict these trajectories.
Language: en