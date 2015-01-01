Abstract

PURPOSE: Lifestyle factors of children and adolescents' mental health problems are an emerging health issue in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). However, there is a lack of studies on lifestyle factors in LMICs. This study examined the socioeconomic and lifestyle factors associated with mental health problems among school-age children in Mongolia.



METHODS: A population-based cross-sectional survey was conducted among 4th-year students at public elementary schools in one district in Ulaanbaatar. The Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ) and a self-administrated socioeconomic and lifestyle questionnaire were completed by participants' guardians. A multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed.



RESULTS: Of the 2301 children surveyed, 1694 without missing responses were included in the analysis. The multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that male gender [adjusted odds ratio (AOR) 1.64 (1.29-2.10)], low maternal education [AOR 1.89 (1.16-3.05)], short sleep [AOR 1.41 (1.10-1.80)], no physical activity [AOR 1.31 (1.03-1.67)], and long screen time (AOR 1.53 (1.20-1.94)) were associated with high risk of mental health problems. Low maternal education, low household income, no physical activity habit, and long screen time were associated with internalising problems. Meanwhile, male gender, low maternal education, and long screen time were associated with externalising problems.



CONCLUSION: The results are consistent with previous studies in high-income countries, indicating that there are globally common socioeconomic and lifestyle risk factors. The findings of this study may help develop a targeted preventive intervention for high-risk groups, such as socioeconomically disadvantaged groups, as well as a universal preventive intervention to foster a healthy lifestyle in Mongolia.

