Abstract

The rate of death relative to the size of the world's population has remained constant, according to the world health organization (WHO). WHO targets to minimize the ratio of road death to the half by 2022. This paper discusses a way for accident detection and notification which can decrease this ratio. Piezoelectric sensors used inside a helmet to detect degree of trauma which interpret into electrical signal that used to determine if trauma is serious or not based on predetermined threshold. This trauma can be a result of any type of accidents. So, a detection system established to request immediate help from relatives and emergency department by sending SMS to them contains the longitude and latitude. In normal mode helmet can work as tracking device for the relatives.