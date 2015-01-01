SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Powell DS, Jiang K, Deal JA, Reed NS. Am. J. Audiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association)

10.1044/2021_AJA-21-00120

34613790

PURPOSE This letter serves to underscore the importance of understanding the relationship between hearing loss treatment and falls and to provide additional clarity and commentary on the interpretation of the results by Riska et al. (2021). With the salience of falls for older adults, clear interpretation of results in context is necessary to understand the evidence available and need for future studies.


