Citation
Markkanen P, Brouillette N, Quinn M, Galligan C, Sama S, Lindberg J, Karlsson N. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2021; 21(1): 1055.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
34610836
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Home care (HC) services are crucial to the health and social wellbeing of older adults, people with disabilities, and the chronically ill. Although the HC sector is growing rapidly in the USA, there is high job turnover among the HC aide workforce. HC provides an important alternative to facility-based care, yet it has often been overlooked within the larger health care system: most recently, in COVID-19 pandemic planning. The objective of the study was to characterize qualitatively the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on three key HC stakeholders: clients, aides, and agency managers.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19 pandemic; Home care; Home care aide; Home care aide job retention; Home health care; Infection prevention and control; Personal protective equipment; Psychosocial demands; Qualitative methods