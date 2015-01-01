Abstract

Background



A concussion is a common injury in many sports, including para sport. Aside from a more comprehensive need for concussion education, clinicians face difficulties applying concussion assessment and management guidelines to para athletes.1 At present, there is a lack of para-sport concussion research, and prior International Concussion in Sport (CIS) consensus papers have not addressed this specific population. To rectify this issue and improve concussion management provided to para athletes, the Concussion in Para Sport (CIPS) multidisciplinary expert group was created.2



Methods



The CIPS group undertook an in-depth analysis of issues specific to the para athlete within the established key clinical domains of the current (2017) Consensus Statement on Concussion in Sport.3 The existing Sports Concussion Assessment Tool 5 (SCAT5) was evaluated as part of this process and helped identify para athlete-specific concerns. Four CIPS working groups were tasked with exploring the following key clinical areas of concussion in para sport described in the most recent consensus statement of concussion in sport2:



-Concussion assessment;



-Concussion management;



-Return-to-sport following concussion; and



-Specific considerations related to the different impairments in para athletes.



Recommendations



Regular preparticipation and periodic health examinations in the para athlete are essential to determine a baseline reference point for concussion symptoms but pose challenges for the interpreting clinician.



Concussion in the para athlete population should be managed according to existing concussion consensus guidelines using the CIPS assessment tools

