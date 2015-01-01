SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Forth A, Sezlik S, Lee S, Ritchie M, Logan J, Ellingwood H. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0306624X211049187

34612077

Limited research exists on the impact of psychopathy within romantic relationships. We examined mental and physical health consequences reported by intimate partners of individuals with psychopathic traits. Additionally, we explored whether psychopathy severity and coping impacted the severity of posttraumatic stress disorder and depression symptoms. Four hundred fifty-seven former and current intimate partners of individuals with psychopathic traits were recruited from online support groups. Victims reported a variety of abusive experiences and various negative symptomatology involving emotional, biological, behavioral, cognitive, and interpersonal consequences. Psychopathy severity and maladaptive coping were significantly related to increased PTSD and depression, while adaptive coping was only related to decreased depression. Regression analyses revealed that experiencing many forms of victimization predicted increased PTSD and depression symptoms. Examining the specific consequences experienced by intimate partners of individuals with psychopathic traits can aid the development of individualized treatment interventions aimed at symptom mitigation, recovery, and prevention of future victimization.


PTSD; depression; intimate partner violence; coping strategies; psychopathy; victimization experiences

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
