Pfledderer CD, Burns RD, Byun W, Carson RL, Welk GJ, Brusseau TA. J. Sch. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/josh.13090

34611909

BACKGROUND: Active commuting (AC) to and from school can contribute to physical activity, although it has recently seen a global decline. The purpose of this study was to examine the agreement between parent and child perceptions of barriers to school AC.

METHODS: Participants were parents (N = 152, M(age)  = 40.6 ± 6.3 years) and elementary school children (N = 98, M(age)  = 10.0 ± 1.2 years). School commute type/frequency and barriers to AC were collected via surveys. Intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs) were used to assess relative agreement between parent and child perceptions (N = 98 dyads). Paired t tests and equivalence testing were employed to assess group-level agreement. Bland-Altman analysis was used to assess individual-level agreement. Partial correlations of AC with perceptions were also assessed.

RESULTS: All parent and child perceptions of barriers to AC to school had low agreement. Bland-Altman Plots indicated negative bias for all but 3 barrier perceptions. Paired t tests indicated significant differences between parent and child perceptions for 8 out of 15 barriers while equivalence testing deemed no parent-child perception equivalent. Partial correlations with AC frequency were significant for 7 parent perceptions and 2 child perceptions.

CONCLUSIONS: Parent and child perceptions have low agreement. Programs aimed at promoting AC to and from school should account for these discrepancies.

Keywords: SR2S


child; school; active travel; biking; parent; walking

