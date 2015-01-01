Abstract

Prior work has identified the need for replication of psychological research; however, validation efforts are rare. The purpose of the current study was to confirm latent profiles of comorbid psychological symptoms in an urban adolescent sample and examine differences in gender and trait mindfulness across these profiles. Cross-sectional data from 201 eighth grade students (63% female; M(age) = 13.24; 86% Black) across nine Baltimore City public middle schools were analyzed. Confirmatory latent profile analyses showed that the previously-identified 3-profile solution with boundary constraints was the best fit for the data, and significant sex and trait mindfulness differences were identified. The current study supports the need for future replication studies using this methodology to improve theory and targeted interventions.

