Abstract

This study aimed to examine the effects of different types of bullying victimization (direct, relational, and cyber) on psychological symptoms, self-harm, and suicidality (including suicidal ideation and attempts) among adolescents, and to explore whether these effects may vary by gender. The data were obtained from a cross-sectional study of adolescents (n = 11,248, 46.7% females) with a mean age of 13.83 years from grade 5 to 12 in Henan, China. A series of binary logistic regression models were conducted to estimate the associations between different types of bullying victimization and psychological symptoms, self-harm, suicidal ideation, and suicidal attempts, after adjusting for demographic covariates. All three types of bullying victimization were significantly associated with psychological symptoms, self-harm, suicidal ideation, and suicidal attempts. Adolescents who suffered from cyberbullying victimization were more likely to commit self-harm and suicidal attempts as compared to direct and relational victimization. Female adolescents who suffered from relational bullying tend to have a higher risk of suicidal attempts than male adolescents. The current study demonstrated the negative effect of bullying victimization on adolescents' adverse psychological outcomes and gender difference need to be taken into account in developing targeted intervention strategies to address bullying victimization.

