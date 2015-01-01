Abstract

Aim and Background: The need for belonging has multiple and lasting effects on emotional patterns, cognitive processing, and optimal psychological functioning, and its low levels are associated with mental and physical illness. Interpersonal-psychological theory of suicidal behavior considers thwarted of interpersonal needs as the basis for suicide. The purpose of this study was to investigate the factor structure and Item-Response Characteristics of Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire (INQ-10) in Non-clinical Sample of students.



Methods and Materials: In a descriptive-correlation and validation study, 216 and 226 graduate students from Ferdowsi University of Mashhad selected through Convenience Sampling method. Data were collected using the Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire (INQ-10), and Basic Need Satisfaction in Relationships Scale (BNS-RS). Internal consistency, exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis, divergent validity, discrimination and threshold parameters and Item and test information curves were analyzed.



Findings: The results of exploratory factor analysis showed that the the Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire (INQ-10) had two-factor structure with the variance explained 74.10%. The confirmatory factor analysis was confirmed. The scale had good construction reliability. The divergent validity confirmed in relation to basic need satisfaction in relationships (P≤0.01). There was non-significant difference based on gender (P>0.05).



Conclusions: It seems that the Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire has a good reliability and validity in Non-clinical Sample of students and can be used in studies on the effect of contextual factors on suicide in students.



Keywords: Interpersonal Needs, Validity, Reliability, Item Response Theory

Language: en