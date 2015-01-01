SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Reynolds JJ, Bürkner PC. Homicide Stud. 2021; 25(4): 295-312.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1088767920976191

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The weapon type used in a homicide predicts the victim-perpetrator relationship. However, there are some limitations in this past research including the common data analytic strategies. Our purpose was to build a model of weapon type, predicting relationship type, and to address previous limitations. We examined 363,927 homicides and used Bayesian multilevel categorical regression. In addition to analyzing weapon type (final model consisted of 16 weapon categories), we examined the victims' sex, age, and race as covariates and modeled the data across states and counties.

RESULTS indicate that weapon type is highly informative, however, the age of the victim and sex of the victim interact in important ways.


Language: en

Keywords

Bayesian statistics; categorical regression; homicide; multilevel models; weapons

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print