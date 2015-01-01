SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kennedy LW, Caplan JM, Piza EL, Thomas AL. Homicide Stud. 2021; 25(4): 313-334.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1088767920976183

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this paper, we explore the conditions under which clearance rates improve by looking at the experience across New York City. Using one agency provides a control on the administrative differences that appear across other jurisdictions that have been studied, usually through cross-national analysis. Our analysis uses Risk Terrain Modeling (RTM) to identify environmental features that relate to closed versus open homicide cases using two years of New York City Police Department (NYPD) data. This analysis is supplemented with an investigation of precinct-wide social structure variables to examine how context matters in influencing closure rates.


Language: en

Keywords

crime mapping; homicide clearance; police investigation; prevention; risk terrain modeling

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print