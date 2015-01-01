SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Aransiola TJ, Ceccato V, Justus M. Homicide Stud. 2021; 25(4): 361-386.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1088767921989068

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper investigates the effect of absolute deprivation (proxy unemployment) and relative deprivation (proxy income inequality) on homicide levels in Brazil. A database from the Brazilian Information System about Mortality and Census of the year 2000 and 2010 was used to estimate negative binomial models of homicide levels controlling for socioeconomic, demographic, and geographic factors.

FINDINGS show that unemployment and income inequality affect homicides levels and that the effect of the former is more pronounced compared to the latter. Moreover, the combination of income inequality and unemployment exacerbates the overall effect of deprivation on homicide levels.


Language: en

Keywords

deprivation; inequality; interaction; unemployment; violence

