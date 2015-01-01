Abstract

BackgroundThe COVID-19 pandemic prompted an abrupt shift in the delivery of community-based child and youth mental health services as virtual care was rapidly adopted. The objective of this study was to evaluate the sector-wide transition to virtual care across Ontario, with a focus on implementation facilitators and barriers.



METHODSWe used a multi-level mixed-methods design where agency leaders, service providers, and clients shared their experiences planning, implementing, and accessing virtual care. In total, 97 agency leaders, and 192 youth and family members responded to the surveys; 13 agency leaders, and 11 service providers participated in interviews or focus groups.



RESULTSMost agencies undertook a similar journey to implement virtual care. Stakeholders described common facilitators such as staff engagement, leadership support, and training activities. Barriers included internet connection issues, lack of resources, and privacy concerns. Service providers innovated as they implemented by partnering with agencies to meet clients? needs, using multiple platforms to engage clients, and altering session duration to reduce fatigue. Clients found virtual care easy to use, felt confident using it, and intend to continue accessing virtual care.



CONCLUSIONImplementation of virtual care during the pandemic was complex and the evaluation involved obtaining perspectives at multiple levels. This research provides a blueprint for evaluations of the implementation of virtual mental health services, particularly in a child/youth context. Virtual care is a viable way to deliver mental health services, however, equity, accessibility, and appropriateness need to be addressed to ensure services are effective for children, youth, and their families.Plain language abstractAcademic literature suggests that using technology to deliver child and youth mental health services is a promising way to enhance access to care and improve engagement for many children and youth. Despite this, the provision of virtual child and youth mental health services in Ontario prior to the COVID-19 pandemic was limited. Efforts that did exist were largely focused on providing care to those in rural and remote areas. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a rapid shift to virtual care, as most in-person mental health services were suspended. This paper presents new insight into how virtual mental health services were quickly established and used across Ontario from the perspectives of senior leaders, service providers, and clients.



RESULTS from this evaluation showed that agencies followed similar steps to prepare to use virtual services. Staff engagement, support from leadership, and opportunities for staff training supported the implementation of virtual care while internet connections issues, lack of resources (like computers or phones), and privacy and safety concerns hindered the implementation. Most youth and family members found virtual services easy to use and intend to continue using them. Most agencies intend to continue to offer virtual services post-pandemic but noted that it was not appropriate or accessible for all clients. This study provides a foundation for additional research to examine situations and conditions that are most conducive to virtual care delivery to address child and youth mental health concerns. These results may encourage agencies to rely more confidently on virtual services as another means to meet clients? needs and preferences.

