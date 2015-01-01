|
DeGue S, Le VD, Roby SJ. Implement. Res. Pract. 2020; 1: e2633489520974981.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
PURPOSE:This practical implementation report describes a comprehensive teen dating violence prevention model "Dating Matters"?and the approach taken to maximize its potential for widespread dissemination through development of the Dating Matters Toolkit. Dating Matters has evidence of effectiveness for preventing teen dating violence and other adolescent risk behaviors from a multi-site randomized controlled trial. Identifying strategies that reduce barriers to the dissemination and implementation of evidence-based comprehensive prevention models, like Dating Matters, is critical to their widespread adoption. Lessons learned from creating the Toolkit can inform the development and dissemination of similar comprehensive prevention strategies and speed their adoption and use in the field.Approach:We engaged in a multi-pronged, data-driven approach to maximize adoption, implementation, and maintenance of the Dating Matters model based on multiple data sources and lessons learned from the demonstration project, while retaining core components and content of the evaluated model. Potential barriers to the national dissemination of Dating Matters were identified in four key areas: training, technical assistance, model flexibility, and accessibility. A series of modifications were made to the implementation model to address these challenges and facilitate scale-up prior to national dissemination. We outline these challenges and describe solutions implemented through the development of the Dating Matters Toolkit.Outcomes:The Dating Matters Toolkit includes web-based facilitator training, enhanced implementation support through a new staff role and community of practice, online comprehensive implementation guidance and resources, and added flexibility to improve feasibility and adoption in communities during capacity-building.
comprehensive prevention; Dating Matters; dating violence; dissemination; implementation