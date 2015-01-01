Abstract

Introduction

While the health benefits of cycling and walking have been well established, questions remain about whether these benefits hold in varying socioeconomic contexts, including across demographic groups and in the context of neighborhood change. This study examines this relationship, identifying associations between cycling or walking and self-reported health, whether socioeconomic status moderates these associations, and whether gentrification influences the potential moderating effects.

Methods

This study uses the 2017 US National Household Travel Survey, subset to adults who lived in central cities (n = 91,541). Weighted logistic regression models with interaction terms were fit to estimate self-reported health status separately for cycling and walking. Gentrification was measured using an indicator based on previous research using US Census data.

Results

Cycling in the previous week and each additional walking trip were associated with higher odds of reporting better health. Socioeconomic status moderated the positive associations between active transportation and health for a few variables. Cyclists of color had smaller health effects from cycling for utilitarian trips, while race and ethnicity had only a marginal moderating effect on the association between walking and health. Gentrification was an insignificant moderating factor in general.

Conclusions

Findings suggest planning efforts that continue to support programs that promote cycling and walking are crucial tools in the public health toolbox. The health gains from active transportation might be experienced in a variety of neighborhood contexts. Nevertheless, infrastructure investments and policy must be attentive to inequities across neighborhoods.



Keywords: SR2S

Language: en