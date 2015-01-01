Abstract

In order to overcome the single factor problem of risk model analysis in traditional quantitative analysis method of shipping traffic accident risk, a quantitative analysis method of shipping traffic accident risk superposition based on traffic big data is proposed. This method constructs a multi factor shipping traffic accident risk measurement model through traffic big data. Through the model, the interaction information between different risk factors is calculated to quantify the risk of shipping traffic accidents. The results show that there are many kinds of risk factors in most shipping accidents, and the risk of shipping accidents increases with the decrease of uncertainty and the increase of interactive information.

Language: en