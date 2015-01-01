|
Citation
|
Thiblin I, Andersson J, Wester K, Högberg G, Högberg U. Acta Paediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34617346
|
Abstract
|
AIM: To test the two prevailing hypotheses regarding the aetiology of infant retinal haemorrhage: 1) traction forces exerted by the lens and/or corpus vitreum on the retina during infant shaking or 2) retinal vessel leakage secondary to intracranial pathology and raised intracranial pressure.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Infant abuse; Intracranial pathology; Retinal haemorrhage; Subdural haemorrhage