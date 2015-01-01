Abstract

AIM: To test the two prevailing hypotheses regarding the aetiology of infant retinal haemorrhage: 1) traction forces exerted by the lens and/or corpus vitreum on the retina during infant shaking or 2) retinal vessel leakage secondary to intracranial pathology and raised intracranial pressure.



METHODS: Comparison of medical findings and reported type of trauma in infants investigated for suspected physical abuse with presence (n = 29) or non-presence of retinal haemorrhage (RH) (n = 119).



RESULTS: Intracranial pathology was recorded in 15 (13%) of the non-RH cases and in 27 (97%) of the RH cases (p< 0.0001). All 18 infants with bilateral RH had intracranial pathology. Of 27 infants subjected to witnessed or admitted shaking, two were in the group with RH. One had a single unilateral RH and no intracranial pathology. The other had bilateral RH and intracranial pathology with non-specific white matter changes, acute subdural and subarachnoid haemorrhages, and suspected cortical venous thrombosis. In 15 RH cases, there was no trauma reported and no findings other than RH and intracranial pathology. Accidental blunt head trauma was reported in 7 RH cases.



CONCLUSION: The present study indicates that RH in infants is secondary to intracranial pathology of non-specific aetiology.

