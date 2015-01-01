Abstract

Correction to: BMC Pediatr 21, 311 (2021)



https://doi.org/10.1186/s12887-021-02517-2



After publication of this supplement article [1], it was brought to our attention that the article had published with a couple of errors in the reference list: firstly, references 35 and 43 had been combined into an incorrect version of reference 35; secondly, reference 67 has been erroneously omitted.



The references have since been corrected in the original article and may be found detailed below:



[35] NICE. Unintentional injuries on the road: interventions for under 15s [Internet]. 2010 [cited 2019 Oct 21]. p. 1-46. Available from: https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ph31



[43] NICE. Unintentional injuries: prevention strategies for under 15s [Internet]. 2010 [cited 2019 Oct 21]. p. 1-88. Available from: https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ph29



[67] Watson M, Kendrick D, Coupland C, Woods A, Futers D, Robinson J. Providing child safety equipment to prevent injuries: randomised controlled trial. BMJ. 2005;330:178-82.



The author apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

Language: en