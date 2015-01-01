Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent data suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions may have influenced alcohol use and promoted addictive behavior. We aimed to investigate the impact of the pandemic on acute alcohol intoxication (AAI) in France.



METHODS: We identified all hospital stays related to alcohol abuse in 2018-2020. Differences in number of hospitalizations between 2019 and 2020 were tested using Poisson regressions. Differences between observed and expected deliveries of drugs used in alcohol dependence in 2020 were also studied.



RESULTS: There was a decrease in the number of hospitalizations for AAI between 2019 and 2020 (-9677[-11·4%],RR:0·89[0·88-0·89]). This decrease was observed among men and women of all age groups, except women ≥ 85 years. We observed an increase in in-hospital mortality during 2020 and more hospitalizations for AAI with certain medical complications, especially during the first 2020 lockdown. There was a drop in observed deliveries of drugs used in alcohol dependence during the first 2020 lockdown.



CONCLUSIONS: The decrease in the number of hospitalizations for AAI in 2020 could be explained by several factors: fewer available hospital beds due to COVID-19, individuals with AAI delaying or avoiding medical care due to COVID-19 fears, and decreases driven by younger age groups returning to live with parents and socializing less. While alcohol consumption patterns have changed with the implementation of social distancing measures and lockdowns, the increase in mortality and the share of hospitalizations with complications suggest that these measures had an impact on event severity in a context of strained access to healthcare.

Language: en