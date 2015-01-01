SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Alaminos-Torres A, Martinez-Lorca M, Sifre De Sola I, López-Ejeda N, Dolores Marrodán M. Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00140139.2021.1984587

PMID

34615449

Abstract

The aim of this study was to evaluate the psychological distress of Spanish airline pilots, a group of professionals undergoing an unprecedented work situation as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. To do so, we administered the General Health Questionnaire-12 (GHQ-12). A total of 342 questionnaires were obtained, with the largest respondent age group being 41-50 years. The psychometric properties of the instrument were also evaluated, with an exploratory factor analysis revealing a unidimensional structure that explained 59.23% of the variance. The total score on the standard GHQ-12 was 4.54 ± 3.31 very close to the cut-off point established to determine psychological distress. The score increased among those unemployed and was also higher among pilots on furlough compared to those whose work situation was relatively normal. Furthermore, the reliability measured by the total Cronbach's alpha was above 0.8 of each across all employment status considered. These results show the desirability of conducting periodic psychological distress assessments of pilots so that effective measures can be implemented to ensure their psychological and socio-emotional well-being.Practitioner Summary: This article evaluates psychological distress in a group of professionals that has received scant attention in the field. Moreover, it does so against the background of an atypical situation, evaluating the psychological distress suffered by pilots in different employment categories during the current severe crisis in the aviation sector.


Language: en

Keywords

Psychological distress; factor analysis; GHQ-12 questionnaire; Spanish aviation pilots

