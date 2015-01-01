Abstract

Although professional bus drivers are required to perform their task while adopting a prolonged constrained sitting posture, existence of possible effects in terms of postural strategies has been scarcely investigated under actual working conditions. This study aimed to characterize modifications of trunk sway in 14 professional bus drivers during regular shifts performed on non-urban routes using a pressure-sensitive mat placed on the seat. Center-of-pressure (COP) time series were extracted from body-seat pressure data to calculate sway parameters (i.e. sway area, COP path length, COP displacements and velocities).



RESULTS show generalized increase in trunk sway as driving progresses, which becomes statistically significant after approximately 70-100 minutes of continuous driving. This may indicate the adoption of specific strategies to cope with discomfort onset or a fatigue-induced alteration of postural features. Trunk sway monitoring of bus drivers may be useful in detecting postural behaviors potentially associated with deteriorating performance and discomfort onset.Practitioner Summary: Professional bus drivers operate in sitting position for prolonged time. Such constrained posture may induce discomfort and fatigue. We investigated trunk sway during actual shifts using pressure-sensitive mats. Significant increase of sway was detected after 70min of continuous driving. Body-seat pressure data could be used as discomfort and fatigue markers.

Language: en