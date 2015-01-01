|
Arippa F, Leban B, Fadda P, Gianfranco F, Pau M. Ergonomics 2021
34617498
Although professional bus drivers are required to perform their task while adopting a prolonged constrained sitting posture, existence of possible effects in terms of postural strategies has been scarcely investigated under actual working conditions. This study aimed to characterize modifications of trunk sway in 14 professional bus drivers during regular shifts performed on non-urban routes using a pressure-sensitive mat placed on the seat. Center-of-pressure (COP) time series were extracted from body-seat pressure data to calculate sway parameters (i.e. sway area, COP path length, COP displacements and velocities).
Bus drivers; Prolonged driving; Sitting posture; Trunk postural sway