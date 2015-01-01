|
Citation
|
Kaighobadi F, Figueredo AJ, Shackelford TK, Bjorklund DF. Evol. Psychol. 2021; 19(4): e14747049211040751.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, The Author(s), Publisher Ian Pitchford and Robert M. Young)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34617798
|
Abstract
|
Conceptually driven by life history theory, the current study investigated a hypothesized hierarchy of behaviors leading to men's perpetration of violence in intimate relationships. Using a series of hierarchical regressions, we tested a causal cascade model on data provided by 114 men in a committed romantic relationship. The results supported the hypothesized hierarchy of sociodevelopmental events: (1) men's childhood experiences with their parents' parental effort predicted men's life history strategies; (2) men's life history strategies predicted men's behavioral self-regulation; (3) men's self-regulation predicted men's perceptions of partner infidelity risk; (4) perceptions of infidelity risk predicted men's frequency of engagement in nonviolent mate retention behaviors; (5) men's mate retention behaviors predicted men's frequency of partner-directed violence. The overall cascade model explained 36% of variance in men's partner-directed violence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; self-regulation; life history theory; mate retention behaviors; partner infidelity risk