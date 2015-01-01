|
Cobb CL, Martínez CRJ. Fam. Process 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Family Process Institute, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
34617286
According to ecodevelopmental and social learning models, Latino immigrant parents experience considerable stress associated with the immigration process, and such immigration-related stress is theorized to influence behavioral outcomes among their youth. Using a three-year longitudinal design among 217 Latino immigrant families in western Oregon, we assessed whether parents' (94% mothers, M(age) = 36.2 years) experience of immigration-related stress influenced the trajectory of their adolescents' (43% female, M(age) = 13.4 years) externalizing behaviors. Controlling for covariates (gender, acculturation, age at migration, and gender), results showed that youth exhibited a normative downward trajectory for externalizing behaviors, and parents' experience of immigration stress significantly and negatively predicted this trajectory.
conductas de exteriorización de los adolescentes; emerging context; estrés de los inmigrantes; estrés de los padres; externalizing behaviors; familias latinas; immigration stress; Latino families; 拉丁裔家庭; 父母压力; 移民压力; 青少年外化行为