Blair RJR, Bashford-Largo J, Zhang R, Mathur A, Schwartz A, Elowsky J, Tyler P, Hammond CJ, Filbey FM, Dobbertin M, Bajaj S, Blair KS. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e714189.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
34616316
BACKGROUND: Alcohol and cannabis are commonly used by adolescents in the United States. Both alcohol use disorder (AUD) and cannabis use disorder (CUD) have been associated with reduced emotion expression recognition ability. However, this work has primarily occurred in adults and has not considered neuro-cognitive risk factors associated with conduct problems that commonly co-occur with, and precede, substance use. Yet, conduct problems are also associated with reduced emotion expression recognition ability. The current study investigated the extent of negative association between AUD and CUD symptom severity and expression recognition ability over and above any association of expression recognition ability with conduct problems [conduct disorder (CD) diagnostic status].
alcohol use disorder; callous-unemotional traits; cannabis use disorder; conduct disorder; expression recognition