Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the current situation of firefighting burn injuries and personal protective equipment (PPE) in Korea using a questionnaire. A questionnaire was constructed and then distributed to fire stations via the Fire & Disaster Headquarters of Korea. Responses from a total of 536 firefighters who were currently responsible for suppressing fire or doing rescue work were analysed (39.2 ± 8.58 y in age, 173.8 ± 5.0 cm in height, 73.4 ± 8.9 kg in body weight). The results showed that 22% of firefighters had experienced burns but of these 93% of were burns of less than 1% of total body surface area. The most common body site of burn injury was the hands (37%) and the head (face and neck) (34%). There were significant relationships between PPE non-compliance and career years, especially for the hood and boots. According to firefighters their gloves were the most vulnerable part of their PPE. We also elucidated relationships between the body sites most vulnerable to burn injuries and PPE wear compliance by item. The present results suggest that officially-undisclosed minor burn injuries but prevailing among firefighters can be reduced through improving firefighters' protective helmet, hoods and gloves.

Language: en