Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In this study, the aim is to discuss the cases of lower extremity and perianal burns at the burn center in the southeast Anatolia of Turkey. Material and methods: A 4-year retrospective study was conducted on 775 patients who had been admitted to Gazi Yaşargil Training and Research Hospital Burn Centre with lower extremity and perianal burn injuries between January 2016 and January 2020.



RESULTS: Of the patients, 427 were male and 348 were female. Scald burns are most commonly affect the perianal and lower extremities. The right lower extremity was affected in 602 (77.7%) patients, the left lower extremity was affected in 574 (74.1%) patients and the perineum was affected in 70 (9.0%) patients. Most burn injuries occur in individuals between 0 to 4 years old, and the rate of burn injuries gradually decreases in individuals outside of this age range. No patient underwent colostomy for perianal burns.



CONCLUSION: Early, aggressive and extensive debridement, in addition to adequate antimicrobial therapy, should be performed as the basis of treatment.

