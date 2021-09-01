|
Burke TA, Shao S, Jacobucci R, Kautz M, Alloy LB, Ammerman BA. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 296: 244-249.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34619451
BACKGROUND: The current study aimed to examine the concurrent and prospective relationships between the three hypothesized components of behavioral approach system (BAS) sensitivity: drive, reflecting the motivation to pursue one's desired goals; reward responsiveness, reflecting sensitivity to reward or reinforcement; and fun-seeking, reflecting the motivation for pursuing novel rewards in a spontaneous manner, and NSSI urge severity.
Behavioral approach system; Ecological momentary assessment; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Nonsuicidal self-injury urges; Reward sensitivity