Abstract

Soot is deposited from 20-30 cm from the muzzle of most handguns and arranged concentrically around the entry wound. We examined a case of a self-inflicted gunshot wound from a 9-mm pistol that left an unusual pattern of soot deposition consisting of two circular 3-mm deposits of soot located 2 cm from the entry wound. Examination of the weapon and test-firing it against a cloth reproduced the soot deposits, which were caused by two ports on the top of the barrel. Examination of the weapon and comparing the barrel with the entry wound and surrounding skin may provide important information about the type of weapon, the muzzle-to-target distance, and atypical soot deposits.

