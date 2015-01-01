CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Sangha MR, Birkholz L. J. Nurses Prof. Dev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34619711
|
Abstract
|
The failure of nurses to recognize human trafficking victims in the acute care setting is a serious problem. Nurses may fail to recognize common signs and symptoms of trafficked victims because of lack of experience, knowledge, or preexisting assumptions. This study identified nurses' common assumptions about human trafficking victims while demonstrating how focused human trafficking education program improved knowledge and self-efficacy.
Language: en