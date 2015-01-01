SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cousien A, Acquaviva É, Kernéis S, Yazdanpanah Y, Delorme R. JAMA Netw. Open 2021; 4(10): e2128611.

(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.28611

34618041

Recent studies have reported a deterioration in children's mental health since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with an increase in anxiety and mood disorders.1 Rates of suicide ideation and suicide attempts among children were also higher when COVID-19-related stressors were heightened in 2020.2,3

We aimed to better assess temporal trends in suicide attempts among children while adjusting for annual and seasonal fluctuations. We conducted a cross-sectional study of surveillance data collected over the past 10 years at the Robert Debré Hospital in Paris, France, which is one of the largest pediatric centers in Europe...


