Citation
Cousien A, Acquaviva É, Kernéis S, Yazdanpanah Y, Delorme R. JAMA Netw. Open 2021; 4(10): e2128611.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
34618041
Abstract
Recent studies have reported a deterioration in children's mental health since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with an increase in anxiety and mood disorders.1 Rates of suicide ideation and suicide attempts among children were also higher when COVID-19-related stressors were heightened in 2020.2,3
