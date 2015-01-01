Abstract

Recent studies have reported a deterioration in children's mental health since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with an increase in anxiety and mood disorders.1 Rates of suicide ideation and suicide attempts among children were also higher when COVID-19-related stressors were heightened in 2020.2,3



We aimed to better assess temporal trends in suicide attempts among children while adjusting for annual and seasonal fluctuations. We conducted a cross-sectional study of surveillance data collected over the past 10 years at the Robert Debré Hospital in Paris, France, which is one of the largest pediatric centers in Europe...

Language: en