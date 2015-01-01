Abstract

All the statements regarding sports-related concussion(SRC)in our guidelines are generally simple but somewhat unfavorable. SRC is diagnosed solely by symptoms, without any definitive diagnostic measures. Various pathophysiologies are suspected to underlie SRC, making single diagnostic biomarker or neuroimaging unreliable. It is widely acknowledged that casualties of SRC should return to play gradually in a stepwise fashion; however, effective treatment and rehabilitation need to be determined. Although the pathological findings of chronic traumatic encephalopathy(CTE), possibly the result of repetitive injuries, have been elucidated, further research is needed to establish a clinical diagnosis and testing modalities for CTE.

Language: ja