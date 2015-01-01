Abstract

As an application of visible light communication (VLC), visible light positioning (VLP) technology has great potential for vehicle positioning due to its characteristics of no electromagnetic interference, low cost, and high positioning accuracy. In addition, the light emitting diode (LED) in street lights, traffic lights and vehicle lighting systems makes this positioning solution attractive for vehicular applications. However, the modulated LED signal will bring blooming effects on the images captured by a complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) camera. And it will decrease the positioning performance. Meanwhile, positioning errors will happen when the CMOS camera is tilted. In the paper, a vehicle positioning scheme based on VLC is proposed and experimentally demonstrated. It uses LED street light as a transmitter and the CMOS camera as a receiver. To mitigate the blooming effect in the CMOS camera based VLC, a bit length estimation (BLE) based sampling scheme is proposed to obtain the reference location information from the captured images. In addition, a novel angle compensation scheme combined with a particle filter is proposed to improve the accuracy of vehicle positioning when the CMOS camera is tilted. The experiments are performed under moving speeds of 40 to 80 cm/s and the measured distances of 80 to 115 cm. Assuming the performance of the proposed demonstrator is not modified when upscaling its size to a real scenario (such as speeds of 4 to 8 m/s and distances between the LED and camera of several meters), it can be concluded that as the speed of the moving vehicle is 8 m/s, the proposed vehicle positioning scheme based on VLC can achieve positioning accuracy of 0.128 m and 0.13 m for the tilt angles of 9° and 15.5°, respectively.

Language: en