Abstract

The misuse of opioids continues to be a public health problem. Acute post-surgical pain management requires a careful balance between the benefits and risks of opioids. Opioids should be part of a multimodal treatment plan, including the use of nonopioid and nonpharmacologic treatment options. Multimodal pain management allows for individualized treatment and improved patient satisfaction while limiting the risks inherent to opioids, including diversion. Surgeons should avoid overprescribing opioids and have a plan for decreasing the use of opioids in the postsurgical time frame. With careful consideration of the risks, opioids can be prescribed to treat acute postsurgical pain effectively. [Orthopedics. 202x;xx(x):xx-xx.].

Language: en