Abstract

Bullying is a pervasive problem that affects all races, religions, genders, and socioeconomic groups. It occurs primarily at school but can also follow children and adolescents to their home, work, and activities. In more recent years, bullying has also taken on a new form via digital and electronic means. The avenues for bullying are constantly evolving as society and technology evolve as well. Bullying can have a significant impact on both short-term health and functioning as well as long-term success and well-being. For this reason, it is important to be able to identify bullies and their victims and implement strategies to stop bullying before it occurs and manage the consequences when it does happen. [Pediatr Ann. 2021;50(10):e398-e401.].

