SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Khan L. Pediatr. Ann. 2021; 50(10): e398-e401.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Healio)

DOI

10.3928/19382359-20210912-02

PMID

34617849

Abstract

Bullying is a pervasive problem that affects all races, religions, genders, and socioeconomic groups. It occurs primarily at school but can also follow children and adolescents to their home, work, and activities. In more recent years, bullying has also taken on a new form via digital and electronic means. The avenues for bullying are constantly evolving as society and technology evolve as well. Bullying can have a significant impact on both short-term health and functioning as well as long-term success and well-being. For this reason, it is important to be able to identify bullies and their victims and implement strategies to stop bullying before it occurs and manage the consequences when it does happen. [Pediatr Ann. 2021;50(10):e398-e401.].


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print