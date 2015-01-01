|
Lee H, Lim J, Lee SM, Kim SN, Lee H, Lee KU, Lee BC, Lee HY, Paik JW. Psychiatry Investig. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
34619817
OBJECTIVE: As of 2019, suicide is serious problem in Korea, with the highest suicide rate among OECD countries. To reduce suicide rates Emergency Department Based Post-Suicide Attempt Case Management carried out with government funding in South Korea, but it is insufficient to address the issue. Aim of this study is to prevent suicide attempts through continuous provision of mental health services even after discharge from acute care.
Suicide; Insurance; Case management; Delphi; Hospital based