Abstract

OBJECTIVE: As of 2019, suicide is serious problem in Korea, with the highest suicide rate among OECD countries. To reduce suicide rates Emergency Department Based Post-Suicide Attempt Case Management carried out with government funding in South Korea, but it is insufficient to address the issue. Aim of this study is to prevent suicide attempts through continuous provision of mental health services even after discharge from acute care.



METHODS: We selected 15 mental health specialists who are multidisciplinary experts in Suicide Prevention. Two-round Delphi survey was conducted on them to reach an agreement for hospital-based case management.



RESULTS: The first Delphi survey consisted of 8 areas and 39 questions. Among them, 30 questions draw agreement above the reference value. The second Delphi survey, consisted of 37 questions, resulted in 32 above-standard questions.



CONCLUSION: Consensus was reached in most category of the Hospital Based Case Management for Suicide High-Risk Group. Core of the developed plan was to provide services to patients who visited the hospital, pursue the stability and universalization of services through a medical insurance fee system. In the future, hospital-based case management service will be implemented as a new model contributing to the reduction of suicide rates in Korea.

