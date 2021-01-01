Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The presence of the COVID-19 and racism pandemics underscored the need for a basic model of advocacy for psychologists and budding psychologists. We offer a new model of action to be easily replicated, particularly during times of crisis, with aims to impact change locally and beyond the therapeutic space.



METHOD: The D.C. Psychological Association (DCPA) actively responded to the double pandemics of COVID-19. Using a posthoc qualitative analysis four steps were identified: organizing, providing support and education, and engaging in advocacy (O-SEA Approach), which all centered the specific skill set of psychologists and psychologists-in-training.



RESULTS: Measures of success included the following: increased membership and engagement of members, development of relevant programming to providers and the community, community attendance of events, statements indicating knowledge gained by providers, new connections with local organizations and officials, and local legislative change.



CONCLUSIONS: The O-SEA Approach provides a framework for local advocacy that can empower psychologists to contribute their expertise in tangible and impactful ways. This model seeks justice for all people through elevating the voices of the unjustly marginalized, providing support and education to mental health providers and the community, and advocating for policy that is grounded in culturally relevant research. The O-SEA Approach can be successful in these aspirations and be applied in communities across the nation. Clinical Impact Statement: The permanence of racism in the United States is evident throughout history when examining America's social, economic, and political systems. Racism's reverberations are present locally, in the nation's capital, through its policing techniques and gentrification, among other insidious manifestations. COVID-19's global impact has been reported to have particularly deleterious effects on Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) through impacting housing, food, and income security while simultaneously underscoring the lack of access to health resources. This demanded a response by mental health professionals. Consequently, the D.C. Psychological Association made efforts to organize, support, educate, and advocate for the local community through what is called the O-SEA Approach. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

