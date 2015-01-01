|
Citation
|
Hosseini SE, Mousavi Faraz S, Naseri MT, Ashrafi D, Saeidian H. Rapid Commun. Mass Spectrom. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34618382
|
Abstract
|
RATIONALE: Organophosphorus compounds with phosphorus atom bonded to one methyl, ethyl, or propyl ((normal or iso) group are listed in Schedule 2 of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Selenophosphorus compounds, listed in Schedule 2.B.4, have very limited representation in mass spectral libraries and the open literature.
Language: en