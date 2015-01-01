Abstract

OBJECTIVES:



In this study, it was aimed to examine the patients hospitalized in a child and adolescent psychiatry clinic. In our country, this transfer of experience is important due to the small number of inpatient clinics in the child and adolescent age group.



Materials and Method:



The data was obtained by retrospective scanning of files of the inpatients admitted to the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Clinic, Gaziantep University Hospital between 2015 and 2019. Data was obtained for 74 patients in total. In the hospitalization interviews of patients hospitalized in our clinic, The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders-5 (DSM-5) diagnostic criteria are evaluated in terms of diagnostic clarity. The diagnoses of the cases in our study sample determined according to the DSM-5 criteria were obtained through retrospective file scans.



Results:



59.5% (n: 44) of the patients were female and the remaining 40.5% (n: 30) were male. The mean age was 14.9 years [minimum (min): 8 yaş, maximum (max): 17 yaş]. The most common diagnoses according to DSM-V were Bipolar and Related Disorders (n: 21, 28.4%), Depressive Disorders (n: 18, 24.3%) and Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders (n: 14, 18.9%) respectively. 33.8% (n: 25) of the patients had active suicidalide plan during hospitalization. In addition, 24.3% (n: 18) of the inpatients received Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) during hospitalization. The most commonly administered psychotropic drugs were antipsychotics (n: 70, 94.6%) andantidepressants (n: 35, 47.3%) respectively. The mean length of stay was 14.1 days (min: 1 max: 53). There were no statisticallysignificant differences between genders in terms of hospitalization time and age. However, there was a significant difference in female gender compared to male gender in terms of the number of inpatients.



Conclusion:



The severity of psychopathologies in the child and adolescent age group is considerably high. In addition, as seen from the results of the study, suicidal ideation is quite common in the child and adolescent age group. For this reason, it is important to have a good assessment of the patients admitted to the child and adolescent mental health and diseases clinic and to identify those who need hospitalization. Patients may also need pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy and ECT when necessary in the follow-up in the inpatient service. In order to increase the knowledge and experience of pediatric and adolescent psychiatrists on ECT, more appropriate ECT conditions should be provided in inpatient psychiatric services and ECT application should not be avoided in appropriate patients.



Keywords: Child, adolescent, inpatient, electroconvulsive therapy



===



Psikiyatrik bozukluklar bir bireyin yaşamında biyo-psiko-sosyal açıdan önemli yetersizliklerle sonuçlanabilecek bozukluklardır. Bu nedenle herhangi bir psikiyatrik rahatsızlığa sahip olan bir bireyin tedavi sürecinde, poliklinik koşullarında ayaktan takip ile ya da yataklı serviste mi takibinin uygun olduğu konusu önem arz etmektedir. Kessler ve ark.1 çalışmasında toplumda psikiyatrik bozuklukların prevelansı 1990-1992 yılarında %29,4 oranında, 2001-2003 yılları arasında %30,5 olarak saptanmakla birlikte, uygulanan tedavi oranlarında zamanla artış olduğu görülmüştür. Benzer şekilde 18 yaş üstü 9282 olgu ile yapılan bir çalışmada yaşam boyu en az bir psikiyatrik bozukluk tanısı alanların oranı %46,4 olarak bildirilmiştir.2 Bu psikiyatrik bozuklukların ise önemli bir bölümünün çocuk ve ergen yaş döneminde başladığı bazı çalışmalarda belirtilmiştir.2,3 Ülkemizde 1080 çocuk ve ergen olgu ile yapılan, çocukluk çağı ruhsal bozuklularının prevelansının değerlendirildiği bir çalışmada, psikiyatrik bozukluk prevelansı %8,4 olarak, eşik altı semptomları olan hastalar da dahil edildiğinde bu oran %15,6 olarak bildirilmiştir.4 Costello ve ark.5 çalışmasında çocuk ve ergen yaş grubunda psikiyatrik bozukluk prevelansı %13,3 -%36,7olarak belirtilmiştir.5 Ek olarak bu çalışmada kızların %31'inin ve erkeklerin de %42'sinin en az bir psikiyatrik bozukluk tanısı aldığı bildirilmektedir.

